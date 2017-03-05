Governor: State Will ‘Provide Whatever Help We Can’ With City Schools Budget Gap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For first time, Governor Larry Hogan makes a statement concerning on of the hottest topics in the state, as Baltimore City Schools face a nearly $130 million dollar budget gap.

The deficit could force hundreds of layoffs, and many people are looking to the Governor to save jobs and education in the city.

For weeks, hundreds of students, parents, teachers and supporters have marched to save jobs and education when it concerns Baltimore City Schools and it’s nearly $130 million dollar budget gap.

“The state is going to provide whatever help we can, but rallies just saying ‘have the state give us another 130 [million dollars] because we lost the rest of it,’ that’s not going to be very productive,” says Governor Hogan.

WJZ asked Governor Hogan what he has planned for the state assisting with the shortfall.

He says for the past three years, the state has put record funding into Baltimore City Schools, paying out some 12,000 dollars per student, which is twice as much as they pay for any other district in the state.

“Because of mismanagement in the city and lack of fiscal responsibility, they’ve managed to waste quite a bit of money. Last year I think, 45 million [dollars] they couldn’t find, 70 million [dollars] the year before. So now they say they have a $120 million dollar shortfall,” he says.

“Can’t lay all of that on the foot of this particular CEO of the school system, but there is some transparency required,” says Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“There were some issues, as it relates to the public school system, and I know that there have been things fixed,” she says

But the problem still stands, with the lack of funds, there will have to be a subtraction to the budget that will ultimately affect Baltimore City schools students.

“What it does mean, is a very paired down and insufficient level of education and all you have to do is take a look at some of the school budgets that our schools are working with,” says Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, Baltimore City Schools CEO.

Governor Hogan says he is scheduled to meeting with City Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja santelises this week.

Dr. Santelises says if they don’t find the money, more than one-thousands jobs could be cut, from teachers to custodians.