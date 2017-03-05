Marines Being Investigated For Sharing Nude Photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is investigating reports that some Marines shared naked photographs of female Marines, veterans and other women on a secret Facebook page, some of which were taken without their knowledge.

The photographs were shared on the Facebook page “Marines United,” which had a membership of active-duty and retired male Marines, Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines. Along with identified female military members were photographs of unidentifiable women in various stages of undress, and according to officials, included obscene comments about some of the women.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is now investigating. The photographs have been taken down.

Marine Corps commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller on Sunday refused to comment directly about the ongoing investigation. But in a statement. Neller said “For anyone to target one of our Marines, online or otherwise, in an inappropriate manner, is distasteful and shows an absence of respect.”

