Weather Blog: Chilly Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a brutally chilly Saturday across the area, with wind and highs ranging from the middle 30s to lower 40s, Sunday will not feel as bad. However, those heading out in the morning will face very cold temperatures with the area mainly in the teens to lower 20s at this hour.

Sun will be in store across the area Sunday, with a strong area of high pressure overhead. Winds will be lighter than Saturday, so it will not feel as cold. Sunday night will start off clear but a few clouds will arrive later in the night, mainly west of the city associated with an approaching warm front. Temperatures will still be cold for Sunday night.

Monday will turn out milder as warmer air works in. There will be some sun to start but clouds will thicken throughout the day. It will feel much nicer than the weekend. The warm front will push through during Monday night which could spark a shower or two north and west of the city but most of the area will likely remain dry as there is limited moisture along the front.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook