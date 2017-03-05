Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

What To Do When Pulled Over: A New Chapter For Driver’s Ed?

March 5, 2017 11:24 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Deadly encounters between police officers and motorists have lawmakers across the country thinking driver’s education should require students to be taught what to do in a traffic stop.

Legislators in North Carolina and at least three other states are considering bills this year designed to teach new drivers how to interact appropriately with police. Another bill in Virginia awaits the governor’s signature.

Illinois passed a similar law recently. Its updated “Rules of the Road” publication could provide a model about proper driver behavior. A spokesman for the Illinois driver’s license agency says it’s all about using common sense and not being confrontational.

The North Carolina bill has more than 35 sponsors, black and white, from both parties. The proposed curriculum would be developed in consultation with law enforcement groups.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia