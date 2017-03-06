10-Year-Old Baltimore Boy Missing Since Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are asking for the public’s help with locating missing 10 year-old Amoray Braxton.
Braxton is 4-foot-6, weighs 65 lbs, and was last seen on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Gilmore Street.
He was wearing a black and white coat and blue jeans.
Braxton left his home after being disciplined by his parents and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit @ 443-984-7385 or call 911.
