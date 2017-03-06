Charges Dismissed In Case Investigated By Indicted Baltimore PD Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charges have been dismissed for a suspect whose case was investigated by some of the Baltimore Police Department officers recently indicted for corruption.
The State’s Attorney’s Office for Baltimore City released the following statement:
“Charges against Albert Brown were dismissed solely based on the fact that the four BPD witness officers in this case are part of the recent federal indictment. We investigated all of the allegations about the officers made by the defense with the cooperation of BPD and the defense’s private investigator, and found nothing to substantiate the claims.”
The family of detective Daniel Hersl tells WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the charges against the officers are bogus. Hear more of what they had to say on Eyewitness News at 5 & 6, as Mike Hellgren reports on these new allegations.
Federal prosecutors accuse seven officers of stealing from people while on the job and billing the city for thousands of dollars in fake overtime
