INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A list of defensive linemen who have been selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft (with draft year, player name, position, school and NFL team that selected them):
2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina (Texans)
2006 — Mario Williams, DE, North Carolina State (Texans)
2000 — Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State (Browns)
1994 — Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State (Bengals)
1992 — Steve Emtman, DT, Washington (Indianapolis Colts)
1991 — Russell Maryland, DT, Miami (Cowboys)
1985 — Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech (Bills)
1982 — Kenneth Sims, DT, Texas (Patriots)
1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma (Buccaneers)
1974 — Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, DE, Tennessee State (Cowboys)
1973 — John Matuszak, DE, Tampa (Houston Oilers)
1972 — Walt Patulski, DT, Notre Dame (Bills)
1967 — Bubba Smith, DE, Michigan State (Baltimore Colts)
1963 — Buck Buchanan, DT, Grambling (Chiefs) (AFL Draft)
