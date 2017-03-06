Free Pancake Stacks At IHOP Tomorrow

Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

March 6, 2017 11:02 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Attention all pancake lovers: It’s that time of year again. IHOP will be serving free pancakes for its 12th annual National Pancake Day on Tuesday.

The promotion will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. Select stores will honor the promotion until 10 p.m.

In return, IHOP asks that guests consider making a donation of any amount to their charitable partners.

Their goal is to raise $3.5 million for the following charities: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

IHOP started National Pancake Day in 2006 and have raised more than $24 million since then for charity, according to an IHOP press release.

This year IHOP expects to sell five million pancakes in one day, breaking their previous National Pancake Day records.

