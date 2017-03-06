Gymnastics Coach Sentenced For Child Porn ‘Obsession’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former youth gymnastics coach has been sentenced to six years in prison for distributing child porn after saying he had an obsession with child pornography.

57-year-old Paul Daniel Bollinger was sentenced in federal court. His six year prison sentence will be followed by 12 years of supervised release, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Bollinger reportedly told investigators that he’d been viewing child pornography for nearly 30 years, and that it was “an obsession,” but denied inappropriate contact with those he coached.

Prosecutors say Bollinger worked as a youth gymnastics coach in Maryland for more than 30 years before his arrest.

Back in May 2016, it was found that he was distributing child pornography computer files.

Investigators later seized a desktop computer from Bollinger’s home that contained 40,000 images and more than 100 videos of child pornography.

Next to Bollinger’s bed, detectives also found more than 100 pages of handwritten stories about an adult male having sex with young children.

