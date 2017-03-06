Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Montgomery Co. Police Charge Man With Impersonating Officer

March 6, 2017 7:09 PM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a man they say impersonated a police officer.

Police say 35-year-old Itai Ozderman is also facing gun charges.

Police say detectives learned in February that Ozderman had been impersonating an officer and obtained a search warrant for his home. Police say when they searched it they found seven handguns, two assault rifles and a shotgun, as well as body armor, tactical vests, ammunition and a Baltimore County Police Department badge. Police say Ozderman was never employed by that department.

He has been charged with impersonating a police officer and transporting a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

