Orioles Adam Jones Talks WBC, Rules Changes, Intentional Walks & More

March 6, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: adam jones, AL East, Baltimore Orioles, mlb, World Baseball Classic

Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles joined Ed and Rob to talk about spring training and the World Baseball Classic which starts today.

Jones started by talking about the World Baseball Classic and how he is feeling about being on team USA for the tournament saying, “I’m an American, a prideful American and this is a chance to represent my country in such a great event that is like the Olympics of baseball right now. So I’m going to go and take care of my body and show up to my team healthy.”

Jones comments on the pros and cons of having the World Baseball Classic, as well as the rule changes within the league.

Adam also talked about Orioles spring training, how odd it will be to see Matt Wieters in a Nationals uniform and whether or not the league should be changing the speed of the game.

