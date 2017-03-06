Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Police: Animal Lover Died Trying To Save Dog

March 6, 2017 2:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Police in southern Indiana say an animal lover lost her life trying to save a dog from a river.

Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching the description of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts of Indianapolis chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon. Officers found Watts’ body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city’s Noblitt Park.

Watts provided foster care and hospice care for animals, a Harris told a news conference Monday, “Bottom line, we lost a wonderful person.”

Police also recovered the body of Ringo, the dog she was pursuing. A poster reporting the dog was missing said Ringo had cataracts and was deaf.

An autopsy on Watts was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

