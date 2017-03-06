Police: Armed Robber Carjacks Vehicle After Crashing Getaway Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a Maryland gas station Monday, before crashing his getaway car, then carjacking another getaway vehicle.

The Howard County Police Department reports the robbery happened at 10:45 a.m., at the Crown station located in the 6300 block of Dobbin Rd., in Columbia.

Responding officers were told that a man wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants went into the store, before taking out a handgun and demanding money.

The robbery made off with cash, before leaving in a car that had previously been reported stolen in another county.

Minutes later, police got a call about a carjacking involving the robbery suspect at the intersection of Dobbin Rd. and Old Dobbin Ln.

Authorities believe the suspect hit another car while fleeing from the gas station. After the wreck, witnesses say the suspect got out of the car, pointed a gun at another driver, before stealing her car.

The suspect drove off in the woman’s red MINI Cooper with a white top, MD tag 4BZ1261, and front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this case or who sees the suspect or the stolen vehicle should call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook