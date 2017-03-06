Police Arrest Man Wanted For Girlfriend’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says they have arrested a man who is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend on Sunday.
Ryan Gregory Hollebon was taken into custody in the 1300 block of East Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore City.
No further details were released about his apprehension.
Police began searching for Hollebon Sunday night, after officers responded to the 1700 block of Carry Place in Crofton for a domestic violence call. They found Jhalandia Elaine Butler, 28, lying dead inside the home.
Officers say Hollebon fled before officers arrived. A warrant for his arrest charges him with first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook