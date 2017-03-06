Teen Charged With Murdering His Father In Towson Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his own father late Sunday night inside the family’s Towson home.

The neighbors are shocked, telling WJZ this is a picture-perfect family. Many saying they still can’t believe it happened to this father and son.

“The brother shot his dad. [Inaudible] the suspect is still armed with a handgun,” says the police dispatcher.

It’s left an entire community stunned.

“They were just a nice quiet family,” says neighbor Kaelyn Phillips.

Baltimore County Police are called to the 8100 block of Kirkwall Court in Towson Sunday night after they say 19-year-old Devin Scott Vallade II shot and killed his own father, 46-year-old Devin Scott Vallade.

According to charging documents, they got into an argument about a car accident the teen got into earlier that day.

The confrontation escalated. The son allegedly kicked in the bedroom door to confront his father.

“The son went to the basement retrieved a 45-caliber handgun and returned up to the upstairs bedroom, where he shot his father, killing him,” says Sgt. Andrea Bylen of the Baltimore County Police Department.

The teen is accused of firing a shot, even as his mother pled for him to put the gun down.

Neighbors say they would often see the teen playing basketball in the backyard. They describe him as friendly and respectful.

“Every time I saw him it was a ‘Hello, how are you? How are things?’ You know, very polite, always looked you in the eye,” says neighbor Brandon Phillips.

Vallade II graduated from the prestigious Calvert Hall College High School. A former classmate tells WJZ off-camera, he was involved in school theater.

He’s now charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder.

“I guess you never know what goes on behind closed doors,” says Phillips.

The teen is being held without bail, at one point, he called 911 himself and said he shot his dad.

Police say the family did not have an extensive history of domestic calls. But they did come to the house three years ago because the same father and son were arguing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook