Police Investigating Homicide In Towson

March 6, 2017 4:37 AM
Baltimore (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Towson home.


Just before 10 last night police received a call for a shooting inside a house in the 8100 block of Kirkwall Court.
Once there officers found the victim on the upper-level of the house. He has been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.


The victim has been identified as Devin Vallade, 46.  The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The name of the suspect has not been released. Police plan to provide more information after detectives file charges.
