Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired At Officer

March 6, 2017 8:00 PM

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County police are searching for a suspect who fired at an officer.

Police say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when patrol officers responded to Fable Street and Kayak Avenue for an initial report for a fight that was upgraded to a robbery.

A responding officer spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description, but when the officer tried to talk to him the man took off running. Police say the officer chased the man, who then pointed a gun at the officer.

The two exchanged gunfire. Police say the officer wasn’t hurt, and there’s no indication that the suspect was hit.

The officer has been identified as Officer Jerome Brown. He has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

