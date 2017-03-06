Pregnant Woman’s April The Giraffe Spoof Goes Viral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The world has been waiting for April the giraffe to give birth to her calf for a week-and-a-half, and a pregnant woman from South Carolina is having some fun with the obsession.
Donning a giraffe mask, she set up a camera in the corner of what appears to be her bedroom, and paced around for almost 8 minutes in a live Facebook video.
Her silly April spoof has been viewed more than 7 million times, reacted to more than 90,000 times and shared more than 160,000 times.
April, meanwhile, is still pregnant.
