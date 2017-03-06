Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Pregnant Woman’s April The Giraffe Spoof Goes Viral

March 6, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: April the giraffe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The world has been waiting for April the giraffe to give birth to her calf for a week-and-a-half, and a pregnant woman from South Carolina is having some fun with the obsession.

Donning a giraffe mask, she set up a camera in the corner of what appears to be her bedroom, and paced around for almost 8 minutes in a live Facebook video.

Her silly April spoof has been viewed more than 7 million times, reacted to more than 90,000 times and shared more than 160,000 times.

April, meanwhile, is still pregnant.

You can watch the live stream of her pen here on CBSBaltimore.com, or on our Facebook page.

