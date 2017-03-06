Scam Alert: Public Warned About Increase In ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Ransom Scam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are warning the public about an uptick in the number of ransom scams in our area.
These “Virtual Kidnapping” scams target a victim who is told that a person they know, most often a family member, has been kidnapped and will only be returned if they pay a ransom.
The scammer will even provide personal information about the alleged kidnapping victim, including: name, date of birth, and other details they found through social media sites.
Another version of this scam has the scammer claiming a family member has been arrested, or will be, unless they pay a fine immediately.
Citizens are reminded to be suspicious of anyone requesting money via phone call, texting, or email.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook