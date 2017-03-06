Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

State Celebrates First-Ever ‘Maryland Wine Month’

March 6, 2017 3:13 PM By Tracey Leong
Filed Under: Maryland Wine Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is raising a glass to honor the state’s abundant wine selection.

All month long, wineries across the state are inviting people to visit their vineyards and have a taste for the first-ever Maryland Wine Month. Organizers hope to challenge people to explore the growing industry.

“If you come in contact with a winery at an event or you visit a winery, you will learn about the wine and get to know the winemaker and appreciate the great work being done to grow great wine,” says Kevin Atticks, of the Maryland Wineries Association.

“As a business owner, it’s great to support other local businesses so having so many local wineries is great to bring them on and showcase what Maryland has to offer,” says Lisa Bolter, owner of Red Wine Bar in Annapolis.

More than 800 retailers sell Maryland wine, and it’s served in nearly 300 restaurants, offering something for every palate and budget, including Governor Larry Hogan’s.

“The quality is getting better every year,” he says, noting that local wine is served at the governor’s mansion.

The number of Maryland wineries have doubled in the last 10 years, with 90 spread across the state.

For a full list of Maryland Wine Month events, click HERE.

