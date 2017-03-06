Terps Will Play Winner Of No. 6 Northwestern & Ohio State/Rutgers Friday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team garnered the third seed in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., the Big Ten Conference announced Sunday night.
The Terps (24-7, 12-6) topped Michigan State on a last-second Melo Trimble three-pointer on Saturday in the regular season finale to clinch the third overall seed in the tournament. Maryland earned a double bye in the tournament.
Maryland will face the winner of the game pinning No. 6 seed Northwestern and the winner of No. 11 Ohio State and No. 14 Rutgers on Friday at approximately 9 p.m.