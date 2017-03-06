Terps Women’s Basketball Team Wins Third Big Ten Tournament Championship

Coach Brenda Frese joined Ed and Rob to talk about Maryland’s women’s basketball team winning their third straight Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship.
The Maryland women’s basketball team beat Purdue 74-64 to win its third straight Big Ten title.
Brionna Jones yielded another Big Ten tournament championship for the fourth-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team.
Maryland is the only program in Big Ten history to have won both the regular season and tournament titles in three straight years.