Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Terps Women’s Basketball Team Wins Third Big Ten Tournament Championship

March 6, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: big ten, championship, Coach Brenda Frese, Maryland, Tournament

Coach Brenda Frese joined Ed and Rob to talk about Maryland’s women’s basketball team winning their third straight Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship.

The Maryland women’s basketball team beat Purdue 74-64 to win its third straight Big Ten title.

Brionna Jones yielded another Big Ten tournament championship for the fourth-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team.

Maryland is the only program in Big Ten history to have won both the regular season and tournament titles in three straight years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia