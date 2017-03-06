Torrey Smith Released By 49ers, Should He Come Back To Baltimore?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith was released by the 49ers earlier today.
Smith, 28, a six-year NFL veteran, had a scheduled salary-cap figure of $9.475 million for the 2017 season after signing a five-year, $40 million contract in 2015.
The 49ers were $90.6 million under the salary cap before the move to release Smith.
News of Smith’s release was actually first reported by former NFL wide receiver and Baltimore Ravens Steve Smith on Twitter.
Now the real question is…would you want to see #82 back in Baltimore?