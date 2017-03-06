Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Truck Driver: Cat Survives 400 Miles Clinging Under Semi

March 6, 2017 11:00 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A long-haul semitrailer driver from Minnesota thought he had lost his feline traveling companion for good when the cat jumped out of his truck at a rest stop in Ohio.

But it was a joyful reunion for Paul Robertson and his beloved Percy when he discovered the cat had been clinging to the undercarriage of his 18-wheeler for 400 miles through snow and rain.

Percy jumped out of a semitrailer window while Robertson was sleeping at the rest stop. After a long search, Robertson says he knew he had to leave Percy behind to meet a delivery deadline.

Robertson says when he finally reached Shoals, Indiana, he spotted what he thought was a stray cat near his truck. As he got a closer look he was astonished to discover it was Percy.

Robertson says “it was a lovefest” after that.

(Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

