Baltimore Police Terminates Plainclothes Unit After Racketeering Indictments

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department has terminated its primary plainclothes enforcement unit, which will send 46 officers to patrol as the fallout continues from the federal racketeering indictment of a high-profile gun squad.

Ten supervisors, seven sergeants and three lieutenants are among the 46 officers being placed back in uniform and back on regular patrol, less than a week after federal authorities charged seven officers in an elite gun squad with felony charges.

Police commissioner Kevin Davis is making more changes. He says that he’s committed to cleaning up the department.

Questions are mounting about whether Baltimore’s law enforcement leaders turned a blind eye to bad policing, with the public defender calling out state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby, claiming she should have provided information about past misconduct claims against the indicted officers. Mosby recently told WJZ, she knew nothing about that.

The officers are accused of robbing people, prosecutors say some even threatened to kill citizens to keep them quiet.

Other allegations include falsifying police reports and overtime. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

A judge just refused to release detective detective Daniel Hersl before trial, saying he didn’t trust him.

