Broads For Brawny: Paper Towel Company Features Woman On Packaging For March

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The paper towel company Brawny is temporarily putting a woman on its packaging for the month of March, coinciding with Women’s History Month.

The company known for its burly plaid-wearing lumberjack on its packaging is joining in its parent company Georgia-Pacific “Strength Has No Gender” campaign.

Four women are being featured on the packaging are contemporary women of note, including Brittany Wenger, who is a self-taught software programmer who created a method of detecting breast cancer. There’s also Dr. Anna Kornbrot, an oral surgeon who was the first woman to graduate from Columbia College. Vernice Armour is a Marine and was the first black female combat pilot in the U.S. armed forces. Dr. Patty Lopez is an engineer with seven patents to her name.

Brawny is also tweeting about women through history who have broken barriers.

In 1928, Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to complete a nonstop transcontinental flight. #StrengthHasNoGender #StayGiant pic.twitter.com/TnaElwSSvP — Brawny® (@Brawny) March 6, 2017

As part of the campaign, Georgia-Pacific sys it will be donating $75,000 to the nonprofit Girls Inc. to encourage girls to pursue science, engineering or math careers.

The decision has been received with both applause and backlash, as many have written on social media that they felt the temporary change was a political decision.

The paper towel with a woman on the packaging are being sold at Walmart.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook