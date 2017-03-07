Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Burglary Suspect in Ceiling of Movie Theater; Barricade Situation

March 7, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Greenbelt Police, Prince George's County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Prince George’s County Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in an empty movie theater in Greenbelt.

Police say the suspect ran from officers after they witnessed him commit a burglary at the Beltway Plaza Mall.

The suspect climbed into the ceiling of the theater to evade police.

Police are negotiating with the suspect who is still up in the ceiling.

The authorities main concern is getting the suspect down safely.

