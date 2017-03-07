Burglary Suspect in Ceiling of Movie Theater; Barricade Situation

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Prince George’s County Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in an empty movie theater in Greenbelt.
Police say the suspect ran from officers after they witnessed him commit a burglary at the Beltway Plaza Mall.
The suspect climbed into the ceiling of the theater to evade police.
Police are negotiating with the suspect who is still up in the ceiling.
The authorities main concern is getting the suspect down safely.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook