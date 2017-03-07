Burglary Suspect in Ceiling of Movie Theater; Barricade Situation

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Prince George’s County Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in an empty movie theater in Greenbelt.

Police say the suspect ran from officers after they witnessed him commit a burglary at the Beltway Plaza Mall.

The suspect climbed into the ceiling of the theater to evade police.

The suspect climbed a scaffolding behind a movie screen and is now hiding in the ceiling. As he moves around tiles fall to the ground pic.twitter.com/711sFmfQQa — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

Police are negotiating with the suspect who is still up in the ceiling.

Photos of damage as parts of ceiling fall down. pic.twitter.com/vjtcPNWkOE — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

The authorities main concern is getting the suspect down safely.

