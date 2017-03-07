Calvert Man The Millionth Marylander To File Taxes This Year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The state of Maryland has processed more than one million tax returns so far this tax season.

The office of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement Monday that the one millionth return was submitted by a tax filer in Calvert County.

The office says that last year it processed 3.2 million personal income tax returns. About 84 percent of those filings were filed electronically.

The state and federal filing deadline this year is April 18 rather than the traditional April 15 date, which falls on a Saturday. That’s followed by the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington on April 17.

Marylanders can file their state tax returns electronically through the state’s free iFile system.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)