Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Day Care Worker Charged, Video Shows Child Pushed Down Steps

March 7, 2017 11:40 AM

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania day care worker with simple assault after a newly installed video camera captured her pushing a child down a flight of steps.

Upper Darby police say 52-year-old Sarah Gable of Folcroft was fired soon after the owners of Child Care of the Future saw what happened Friday. The video shows Gable pushing the girl down four flights of steps before she apparently realized there was a camera and then she helped the child down the next flight of stairs.

The child sustained a knee injury and returned to the day care.

Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood on Monday said it’s every parent’s nightmare.

Gable also is charged with child endangerment. It’s not known if she has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia