Death Threats and Retaliation: New Fallout from Officer Indictments

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One of seven Baltimore police officers charged in a corruption case will remain behind bars after his attorney failed to sway the judge. This comes after some of the officers allegedly threatened to have a witness killed.

Federal prosecutors say some of the officers tried to out a witness as a snitch to police. They were also involved in a high-speed chase that was unauthorized. The vehicle they were pursuing crashed and they never tried to help the victim.

Tuesday, the state’s attorney again found herself under fire.

The public defender lashed out at State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, saying she failed to provide information about prior misconduct. She denies she knew about it.

“This particular task force were heralded for the number of guns they took off the street, and we just like everybody else would follow the protocol,” Mosby says.

A federal prosecutor again reiterated allegations that someone in her office was tipping the officers off about federal investigation.

No comment came from the lawyer of Daniel Hersl after a new hearing where he tried to regain his freedom before trial and failed, the judge says he is not trustworthy.

His brother defended his reputation in his first one-on-one interview with WJZ .

“In the community there is a fear that they might retaliate against someone. It’s out of character for all of the police officers,” Jerome Hersl says.

The feds accuse the elite gun squad of robbing people, filing false police reports, and stealing overtime. Several cases have been dropped.

Baltimore rapper Young Moose alleges one planted evidence and stole money from his family. He spoke to WJZ from a halfway house.

“It’s been a disaster with these guys. Hopefully the judge goes by the book,” says the rapper also known as Kevron Evans.

“The good news is, they’re under indictment and they’ll be tried. The bad news is they were on the force in the first place,” says Evans’ lawyer.

The public defender has set up a hotline for people who have had contact with these officers in past cases.

Prosecutors say their evidence includes wire taps and surveillance video from around the City.

