Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Jimmy Buffett Launches Margaritaville Retirement Village

March 7, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Buffett, Latitude Margaritaville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — You can’t get any more laid back than retirement. So perhaps it’s fitting that the king of laid-back music, Jimmy Buffett, is lending his vibe to a retirement community.

Latitude Margaritaville — named after Buffett’s best-known song, “Margaritaville — will open its first community in Daytona Beach for “those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up,” according to a news release.

Current plans call for walkable neighborhoods, a fitness center and food and drinks from Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant.

Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities announced the partnership last month. Minto said the community’s focus will be on music and will include a band shell for live entertainment.

Construction has begun, and the village is slated to open this fall.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia