Maryland Casinos Score Big For February

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland casinos brought in big winnings for the state last month. Maryland Lottery and Gaming says Maryland’s casinos totaled $128,713,443 in revenue during February 2017.
Compared to the February 2016, casinos brought in an increase of $35,440,368, or 38 percent. February 2016 brought in $93,273,076.
Maryland Live Casino was the top earner for the state, with over $46 million dollars in revenue. The state’s newest casino, MGMG Grand National Harbor brought in close to $46 million.
Horseshoe Casino generated $22 million dollars. Hollywood Casino Perryville, Rocky Gap Casino in Cumberland, and Casino at Ocean Downs all saw an increase in numbers from February 2016.
