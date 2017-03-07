Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Maryland Casinos Score Big For February

March 7, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Casinos, Maryland Lottery And Gaming Control Agency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland casinos brought in big winnings for the state last month.  Maryland Lottery and Gaming says Maryland’s casinos totaled $128,713,443 in revenue during February 2017.

Compared to the February 2016, casinos brought in an increase of $35,440,368, or 38 percent. February 2016 brought in $93,273,076.

Maryland Live Casino was the top earner for the state, with over $46 million dollars in revenue. The state’s newest casino, MGMG Grand National Harbor brought in close to $46 million.

Horseshoe Casino generated $22 million dollars. Hollywood Casino Perryville, Rocky Gap Casino in Cumberland, and Casino at Ocean Downs all saw an increase in numbers from February 2016.

