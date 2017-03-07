Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Maryland Trooper Shoots Man Who Pointed Weapon At Police

March 7, 2017 1:49 PM

WILLARDS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man who barricaded himself in a bedroom and pointed a shotgun at officers was shot in the arm by a Maryland State Police trooper.

Police charged 25-year-old Alex Bartell with attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment and other offenses stemming from the incident in Wicomico County.

Police say officers were sent to a house where Bartell had barricaded himself inside the bedroom with several loaded guns. Bartell’s girlfriend, who was in the house with her 3-year-old child, said he’d assaulted her. Police say a state trooper shot Bartell just after 2 a.m. Tuesday after Bartell pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at troopers and deputies. The officer has not yet been identified.

Bartell is being treated for his injuries at Shock Trauma. No one else was injured.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia