Maryland’s Melo Trimble Tabbed To USBWA All-District Team

ST. LOUIS – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble was tabbed to the 2016-17 USBWA Men’s All-District Team, announced Tuesday.
Trimble led Maryland (24-7, 12-6) in scoring and ranked sixth in the Big Ten Conference, averaging 16.9 points per game for the Terps. He was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection on Monday.
The Upper Marlboro, Md., native is one of five players in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 350 assists and 100 steals, joining Terrapin legends Juan Dixon, Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes.
Maryland has won 79 games since Trimble’s arrival to College Park in 2014 and the Terps are a scorching 30-8 in games decided by six points or less during that time.
Trimble is second all-time in career made free throws at Maryland and has 29 double-figure scoring performances this season, including a current streak of 20 straight.
Maryland – the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament – will face the winner of the No. 6 Northwestern vs. Ohio State/Rutgers game on Friday at approximately 9 p.m. at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
DISTRICT III
VA, NC, SC, MD
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Justin Jackson, North Carolina
COACH OF THE YEAR
Roy Williams, North Carolina
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson
John Collins, Wake Forest
Justin Jackson, North Carolina
Luke Kennard, Duke
London Perrantes, Virginia
Dennis Smith Jr., NC State
Jayson Tatum, Duke
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Melo Trimble, Maryland