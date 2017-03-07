Md. State Police: Man Shot on Side of Highway Near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man shot another man while they were both outside of their cars on the side of a highway near Jefferson.
The Frederick News Post reports that police arrived on the scene, on U.S. 340, at about 4:30 p.m. Police say one man was shot in the leg and flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. The other man, who police say they believe fired the shot, was taken to a local hospital. Both were accompanied by troopers.
Police say both men were outside of their cars when one shot the other. Police recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting.
No further details were immediately available.
