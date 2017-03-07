Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Md. State Police: Man Shot on Side of Highway Near Jefferson

March 7, 2017 7:23 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police, Shooting

JEFFERSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man shot another man while they were both outside of their cars on the side of a highway near Jefferson.

The Frederick News Post reports that police arrived on the scene, on U.S. 340, at about 4:30 p.m. Police say one man was shot in the leg and flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. The other man, who police say they believe fired the shot, was taken to a local hospital. Both were accompanied by troopers.

Police say both men were outside of their cars when one shot the other. Police recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia