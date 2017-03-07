Nike To Release ‘Nike Pro Hijab’ For Muslim Women Athletes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nike is set to release a head covering for Muslim women athletes, called the Nike Pro Hijab.
According to CNN Money, it’s a pull-on design made of lightweight polyester and will be available in dark, neutral colors.
It will be available for sale in the company’s Spring 2018 season, but some athletes are already sporting it, including Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Egyptian runner and mountain climber Manal Rostom.
Can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab !! So proud to be part of this incredible journey 💪🏼 #nikewomen #girlpower #Repost @vivienneballa with @repostapp ・・・ New Nike 'Pro Hijab' campaign out today. Featuring Zahra Lari 🖤 _____________ #nike #nikewomen #campaign #prohijab #hijab #justdoit _____________ 📸: @viviennesballa
