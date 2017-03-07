Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Nike To Release ‘Nike Pro Hijab’ For Muslim Women Athletes

March 7, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Nike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nike is set to release a head covering for Muslim women athletes, called the Nike Pro Hijab.

According to CNN Money, it’s a pull-on design made of lightweight polyester and will be available in dark, neutral colors.

It will be available for sale in the company’s Spring 2018 season, but some athletes are already sporting it, including Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Egyptian runner and mountain climber Manal Rostom.

