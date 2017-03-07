Md. School District To Close For ‘A Day Without A Woman’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to “A Day Without a Woman” demonstration, according to school officials.
Chief executive officer of Prince George’s County Public Schools, Kevin M. Maxwell, released the following statement:
As you may be aware, organizers of the Women’s March on Washington have called for “A Day Without a Woman,” a one-day demonstration on International Women’s Day (Wednesday, March 8) to include taking the day off work.
Throughout Prince George’s County Public Schools, a high number of school-based and support staff have requested leave for tomorrow, which would compromise our ability to transport students and provide safe, productive learning environments. As a result, schools will be closed Wednesday, March 8 for students. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Please note that our leave requests significantly increased today, leading to this decision.
Based on our policies, PGCPS and the Prince George’s County Board of Education have no political stance on “A Day Without a Woman.” Schools will open Thursday, March 9 on a normal schedule.
