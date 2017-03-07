Police: Gaithersburg Man Was Impersonating An ICE Agent

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a man they say impersonated a police officer.

Police tell WUSA 9 in Washington that 35-year-old Itai Ozderman from Gaithersburg pretended to be an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officer.

According to charging documents, Ozderman was seen in Falls Church, Virginia, wearing a ballistic vest with the word “ICE” written across the front. WUSA9 also reports according to investigators, Ozderman was seen trying to “enforce the law.”

The Washington Post reports that Ozderman was a Washington Post IT worker. His attorney Thomas Degonia reports that Ozderman was suspended from his position at The Post on Monday.

Police say detectives learned in February that Ozderman had been impersonating an officer and obtained a search warrant for his home. They say when they searched his home they found seven handguns, two assault rifles and a shotgun, as well as body armor, tactical vests, ammunition and a Baltimore County Police Department badge.

Police say Ozderman was never employed by that department. He reportedly also told detectives that he had never been a law enforcement officer with any agency, according to court records.

Based on the findings for the search, court documents state that police have charged Ozderman with transporting a loaded handgun and possession of the police badge while not being a Baltimore County officer.

Despite the “ICE” garb, Ozderman’s attorney says he has not been charged with impersonating a federal officer.

The Washington Post also reports that authorities in Northern Virginia became concerned about Ozderman’s alleged activities dating back to late last year, according to court records.

He has been charged with impersonating a police officer and transporting a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

