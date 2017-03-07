Police Looking To Identify A E. Baltimore Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are l0oking for help in identifying a suspect from an east Baltimore shooting.

Police say on March 1, 2017, an unknown suspect entered a convenience store in the 2300 block of E. Monument Street and shot a man several times.

The man is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head.

The victim was shot was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say the victim was a customer inside the store when the suspect entered the location and shot him.

Police say no other individuals were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

