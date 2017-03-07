Police Seek Info On Truck Believed To Be Used During AC Unit Thefts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local police departments are investigating the recent thefts of commercial air conditioning units, and have released photos of a truck they believe was used during the crimes.
Police in Aberdeen and Havre De Grace say at least seven air conditioning units were stolen from businesses.
The thefts in Aberdeen happened back February, behind businesses at the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza, while four AC units in Havre De Grace were reported stolen in March from a business on Pulaski Highway.
Video from the area after the thefts shows a Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck heading towards the scene just before the thefts. The truck appears to have an aftermarket wheel and tire on the rear, and a factory wheel and tire on the front.
If you have information about these thefts, call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook