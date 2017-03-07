Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Police Seek Missing Elderly Man With Schizophrenia

March 7, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is diabetic.

The Baltimore Police Department reports James House walked away from his home, located in the 3200 block of Windsor Ave., at 11:30 a.m., on March 7.

House was last seen wearing a black and white winter cap, blue hoodie, blue t-shirt, blue khaki pants, and white sneakers. He may also be carrying a yellow bag with clothing inside.

Anyone with information on House’s location is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (443) 984-7385 or call 911.

