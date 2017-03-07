President Trump Set To Meet With Rep. Cummings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump is set to meet with Rep. Elijah E. Cummings on Wednesday to discuss lowering prescription drug prices.
The two will also be joined by Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, and Dr. Redonda G. Miller, President of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
“The President promised—both during the campaign and after—that he would support efforts to stem the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs, so I am looking forward to discussing ideas he said he supports,” Cummings said in a release. “Our hope is that the President will make good on his promise and join us in convincing congressional Republicans to finally start helping American families who rely on these life-saving medications.”
This meeting comes after Trump said he’s tried to line up a face-to-face meeting with the Maryland congressman, but it never happened.
Following Trumps’s comments during a February news conference, Cummings defended himself, saying he still wanted to meet with President Trump on the issue of high prescription drugs costs, not crime.
