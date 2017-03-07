Rhino In French Zoo Killed By Poachers For Its Horn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-year-old white rhinoceros at the Thoiry Zoo in northern France was killed overnight, one of his horns cut off with a chainsaw, according to BBC News.
It is thought to be the first instance of poachers targeting a rhino living in a European zoo.
Vince, part of a 250-animal breeding program within European zoos, was shot three times in the head, BBC reports. His horn could fetch the poachers as much as $60,000.
France just outlawed ivory and horn trading last year.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook