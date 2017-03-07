Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Rhino In French Zoo Killed By Poachers For Its Horn

March 7, 2017 1:01 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 4-year-old white rhinoceros at the Thoiry Zoo in northern France was killed overnight, one of his horns cut off with a chainsaw, according to BBC News.

It is thought to be the first instance of poachers targeting a rhino living in a European zoo.

Vince, part of a 250-animal breeding program within European zoos, was shot three times in the head, BBC reports. His horn could fetch the poachers as much as $60,000.

France just outlawed ivory and horn trading last year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia