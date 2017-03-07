Suspect In Columbia Gas Station Robbery, Carjacking Arrested

Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

March 7, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Bethesda man has been arrested and charged in Monday’s gas station robbery and carjacking.

Michael Gainer Rothenberg, 27, of Buxton Terrace in Bethesda, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and armed carjacking.

Police were called to the Crown station in the 6300 block of Dobbin Road in Columbia around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The clerk reported that a man wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect stole cash and fled in a car that had been previously reported stolen in another county.

A few minutes after the robbery, police received a call at the intersection of Dobbin Road and Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia for a carjacking involving the same suspect.

Detectives believe the suspect struck another vehicle while driving from the robbery scene.

Witnesses said he exited his car, pointed a gun at the woman driving the other vehicle and demanded her car. The suspect drove off in the woman’s red MINI Cooper.

No one was injured in either incident.

Rothenberg was located and arrested in Frederick Monday evening. The stolen MINI Cooper was recovered in another jurisdiction.

He is being held without bond.

