Third Resident Dead After Assisted Living Facility Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A third person has died following last week’s fire at the “Kozy Kottage” assisted living facility in northwest Baltimore.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Baltimore City firefighters responded to the scene of a 1-alarm fire in the 2800 block of Lawina Road.

Upon arrival, they found a two-and-a-half story home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor.

There were seven occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to pull seven people out of the home; six from the first floor and one from the second floor.

Six of the occupants were taken to area hospitals in critical condition and one person refused treatment. Two were later pronounced dead, and fire officials said Tuesday morning a third has died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identities of the deceased have yet to be released.

So far this year, there have been 12 fire fatalities in Baltimore City.

