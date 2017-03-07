Trimble Named First Team All-Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble has been named a First Team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, the conference announced Monday.

Trimble – who joined Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan as a unanimous pick on the coaches’ poll – led Maryland (24-7, 12-6) in scoring and ranked sixth in the league, averaging 16.9 points per game for the Terps.

The Upper Marlboro, Md., native is one of five players in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 350 assists and 100 steals, joining Terrapin legends Juan Dixon, Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes.

Maryland has won 79 games since Trimble’s arrival to College Park in 2014 and the Terps are a scorching 30-8 in games decided by six points or less during that time.

Trimble is second all-time in career made free throws at Maryland and has 29 double-figure scoring performances this season, including a current streak of 20 straight.

This is Trimble’s third time on the All-Big Ten team. He was a first team media and second team selection as a freshman in 2015 and a second team pick as a sophomore a year ago. He is the 15th Terrapin in program history to earn all-conference accolades three times and the first Maryland player to do so since Greivis Vasquez from 2008-10.

Maryland – the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament – will face the winner of the No. 6 Northwestern vs. Ohio State/Rutgers game on Friday at approximately 9 p.m. at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.