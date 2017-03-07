WEATHER BLOG: Keeping An Eye On Winter Weather

Hi Everyone!

Let’s go to the bottom line and that is exactly what the heck is going to happen Saturday night and into Sunday morning. That, frankly, is all I was answering questions about from folks at the gym yesterday. It is only Tuesday and there is a lot of whiskey still to flow under the bridge, as Brooks & Dunn, would be singing. But the view is getting a bit clearer. RIGHT NOW the Saturday night forecast is Snow possible. Sunday’s forecast is “a bit of snow in the morning, otherwise cold.”

The trending away from a significant event is due to modeling that keeps the bulk of Winter energy a bit further South. NOTE, though, it will not take a lot to move that issue to our neighborhoods. We need to keep an eye on this.

Either way Sunday’s high will only be 36°. And it will be windy. Wind chills will be in the low 20’s. At its best a Winter day. As well it should be. Many folks got lulled into complacency with the mild February. And February was really spectacular. But we know March has its own stripes, and here they are. If you have just moved into the Mid-Atlantic this is to be expected. Until at least the end of the month, if not slightly beyond.

February you were such a tease.

MB