Weather Blog: Roller Coaster Temperatures Continue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The roller coaster temperature ride continues this week. We will stay well above average through Thursday with highs in the 60s. But Mother Nature will be making it clear that winter is not over by the weekend.

Look for more shower activity Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

A quick clipper system will blast through Thursday night into Friday and may even be close enough to bring a couple of rain or snow showers to the area.

Temperatures will drop closer to January norms by the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. We will also have the chance for some snow as moisture moves through Saturday night into Sunday. We are still trying to iron out details on this system.

