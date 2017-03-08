11 Indicted On Charges Of Drug Operation Run Out Of Public Housing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 11 Marylanders have been indicted on charges of selling heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine from several places, including public housing.
A federal grand jury returned indictment charging the following people with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine:
Terrell Allen, a/k/a Fat Relly and Chino, age 43, of Baltimore;
Lawrence Trogdon, a/k/a Bucky, age 34, of Dundalk, Maryland;
Laroy Weaver, a/k/a Jones and Rell, age 34, of Baltimore;
Brandon Brown, a/k/a Ball, age 27, of Baltimore;
Delanie McCloud, a/k/a D-money, age 31, of Baltimore;
Deangelo Rouzer, a/k/a Wacky, age 35, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland;
Trey Allen, age 24, of Baltimore;
Valleria Rice, a/k/a Muk, age 26, of Baltimore;
Michael Grant, age 37, of Baltimore;
Dantre Hill, age 21, of Baltimore; and
Mavrreck Boone, a/k/a Rocie, age 24, of Baltimore.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, court documents show the from June 2016, to February 2017, this drug operation sold cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin from several spots, including the Latrobe Homes housing complex.
If convicted, each face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
