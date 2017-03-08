‘A Day Without A Woman’ Demonstrations In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and rallies are being held here in Baltimore and around the country for what organizers are calling “A Day Without A Woman.”
Organizers of January’s Women’s March have called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.
Prince George’s County Public Schools were closed Wednesday due to “A Day Without a Woman.”
RELATED: Md. School District To Close For ‘A Day Without A Woman’
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook