‘A Day Without A Woman’ Demonstrations In Baltimore

March 8, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: A Day Without A Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and rallies are being held here in Baltimore and around the country for what organizers are calling “A Day Without A Woman.”

Organizers of January’s Women’s March have called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

Prince George’s County Public Schools were closed Wednesday due to “A Day Without a Woman.”

